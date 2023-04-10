DENVER (KDVR) — A cheer coach from Colorado has been arrested in Florida on a warrant issued for him out of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.

FOX31 received an anonymous email from a concerned parent about a cheer coach at their child’s gym being accused of inappropriate behavior with a minor. The viewer sent a copy of the email they received from Steele Gym informing the families that are a part of the gym that the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said Travon Booker,35, is accused of inappropriately touching a minor while alone with them in the gym.

The gym owner said Booker had been fired immediately after learning that information. The owner also said they informed the U.S. All Star Federation of Booker’s alleged actions and that they are working with the Adams County investigators and the family of the child involved.

The USASF site has Booker listed as a coach but is currently “ineligible pending investigation” and details say “member policy violation related to athlete protection.”

Court documents received by FOX31 show the date of the incident listed as Feb. 18 and the charge listed is sex assault of a child by someone in the position of trust – victim between age 15-18. The warrant was approved on April 4 and he was arrested in Volusia County, Florida on April 7.

Statement from local gym

FOX31’s Gabby Easterwood reached out to another local cheer-related gym in regard to Booker’s possible employment or association with the business.

Travon Booker has never been an employee or contractor of Rumler Cheer Inc, doing business as Planet Cheer. We have occasionally rented use of our facility to cheer coaches, including Travon, for lessons, though Planet Cheer has policies and protocols in place so that there is never a situation where a coach is alone with an athlete. Planet Cheer has a strict policy that a coach can never be alone in our facility with an athlete, and we have additional protocols in place to ensure compliance with that policy. Immediately upon being made aware of the accusation, we banned the coach from use of our facility. While Travon was not a Planet Cheer coach, no Planet Cheer athletes received individual lessons from Travon, and the incident did not take place at our facility, Planet Cheer takes this matter very seriously. The safety and security of our athletes is our top priority. We will continue to evaluate our safety and security policies and protocols in order to ensure that we are doing everything possible to keep our athletes safe. Christine Rumler, owner Planet Cheer

Booker is being held without bond in Florida awaiting extradition back to Colorado.