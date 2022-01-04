Colorado Chamber supports local businesses impacted by Marshall, Middle Fork Fire

Todd Lovrien looks over the fire damage from the Marshall Wildfire at his sisters home in Louisville, Colo., Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Tens of thousands of Coloradans driven from their neighborhoods by a wind-whipped wildfire anxiously waited to learn what was left standing of their lives Friday as authorities reported more than 500 homes were feared destroyed. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

DENVER – In responding to the Marshall and Middle Fork fires that devastated Boulder County, the Colorado Chamber is working to offer resources to businesses impacted by the fires.

Colorado Chamber President and CEO Loren Furman said, “The Colorado Chamber stands united with our members and all local businesses and residents impacted by this tragedy. As our communities assess the damage and begin to rebuild, we stand ready to support Colorado businesses in navigating recovery.”

There are several resources available to businesses who suffered losses to provide assistance. Qualified businesses can apply for federal disaster recovery assistance. Employers with questions about their insurance should contact the Colorado Division of Insurance. Individuals impacted by the fires can also access disaster unemployment insurance.

The Northwest Chamber Alliance, a partner of the Colorado Chamber, has established a centralized webpage for businesses to find resources on federal and state aide, local resources, and donation information.

To see the page, please click here.