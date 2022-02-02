Colorado Chamber of Commerce announces new affiliation

DENVER – The Colorado Chamber of Commerce announced the formation of a new affiliation with the Association of Colorado Chambers of Commerce. The ACCC is a self-funded program of the Colorado Chamber that offers professional development opportunities for chamber executives.

Under the new agreement, the Colorado Chamber will oversee the leadership of ACCC. Lauren Schwartz, the Colorado Chamber’s director of investor relations, has been appointed to serve as ACCC’s new executive director and will serve in a dual capacity for both groups.

The agreement was ratified by the ACCC Board of Directors on January 18 and finalized by Colorado Chamber president and CEO Loren Furman on January 25.

“I’m humbled to accept this additional responsibility in service to local chambers, with the goal of continuously elevating the chamber profession in Colorado and amplifying the voice of local chambers at the state capitol and at the federal level,” said Schwartz.

Schwartz replaces previous ACCC executive director Dot Miller, who had served in the role since 2018.

Furman said, “Local chamber presidents are essential partners of the Colorado Chamber, and they bring an influential voice within the business community since they hear the priorities of businesses in every corner of Colorado.”

The ACCC will remain a self-funded organization within chamber and will provide professional development, networking opportunities and business advocacy training and resources to local chambers.

“We look forward to this next phase in the ACCC’s organizational development,” said Andrea Stewart, ACCC board chair and executive director of the Carbondale Chamber of Commerce. “This formal affiliation with the state chamber will allow local chamber executives to tap into additional resources and support, which will provide tremendous value to our local business communities.”

Kevin Hougan, president and CEO of the Aurora Chamber of Commerce, will continue to serve as the official representative of ACCC on the Colorado Chamber’s Board of Directors, having served in the role since 2021.