Colorado camping options during Safer-at-Home order

Most of us are ready to soak up this gorgeous spring weather but unfortunately some outdoor plans are still in limbo with Safer-at-Home orders in place through at least May 26th. So if you’re ready to check out from reality and check into a campsite, those plans will have to wait a bit longer.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife campgrounds are still closed as of May 10th. But there’s still campsites you can go.

One of those is KOA campgrounds in Colorado Springs. They’re giving people a quiet escape.

“We feel like we’ve made the right choice for the people because this is an outlet for a lot of them to be able to come out here in the fresh air,” said Scott Martin, KOA Campgrounds General Manager. A place where it’s not crowded. We’ve also been blessed by our staff because we’ve been able to keep them employed here.”

They’ve stayed open but have closed some amenities as an extra precaution.

“We have closed down the pool and the hot tub. We have closed the playground and the bikes,” said Martin.

KOA Campgrounds is keeping up with social distancing guidelines.

“We check them in remotely and we escort them to their site without any contact. We’ve seen a good flow of people coming through,” said Martin.

Even though they’ve had several cancellations things are starting to get busy again.

“This weekend we have a total of 53 arrivals coming into the park so it seems a little better this weekend than normal.”

So you can get close to nature but not too close to other campers.

“We’re looking forward to getting everything opened, getting our activities going and start having a good summer,” said Martin.