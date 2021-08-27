Colorado Bureau of Investigation hosts virtual annual Missing in Colorado event

LAKEWOOD, Colo.– The Colorado Bureau of Investigation is hosting its annual Missing in Colorado event on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Families of those missing for more than one year in the state are asked to visit the CBI website, call to speak with an advocate, access resources available to them and join the virtual event. A team of CBI victim advocates will be answering a dedicated phone line (303-239-4242) from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. during the event.

Missing in Colorado allows families to communicate with other families of victims and co-victims as well as offer them resources during an incredibly difficult time of their lives.

“Building on the success of last year’s virtual event, the CBI team is committed to ensuring the families of the missing have access to the latest information and tools to help them as they navigate through this devastating chapter in their lives,” said CBI Director John Camper.

Coloradans can aid in the effort to give a voice to the missing by reviewing the CBI Cold Case Database, the Missing Persons Resource Page and sharing any information that may lead to the resolution of their case.

A CBI investigative analyst built a series of slides highlighting 50 cold cases across the state to honor the missing.

There are currently 1,437 total missing persons in the State of Colorado. Of those, nearly 678 have been missing for over a year.