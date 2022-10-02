Colorado Buffaloes fire HC Karl Dorrell & DC Chris Wilson

(BOULDER, Colo.) — The University of Colorado Boulder (CU Boulder) has fired head coach, Karl Dorrell, according to ESPN. The decision comes in wake of Colorado’s 0-5 start to the 2022 season.

TUCSON, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 01: Head coach Karl Dorrell of the Colorado Buffaloes talks into his headset during the first half of the NCAA football game against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Dorrell was in his third season at CU Boulder. He finished 4-8 after a solid 3-1 debut during the COVID-19 season od 2020. Dorrell finished his time with the Buffaloes with an 8-15 record in 23 games.

Defensive coordinator, Chris Wilson, has also been dismissed by the school, sources told ESPN. Both coaches were informed Sunday.

Offensive coordinator, Mike Sanford, will step in as interim coach, states ESPN. Sanford was the former head coach at Western Kentucky who finished 9-16 in two seasons from 2017 to 2018. The interim defensive coordinator will be Gerald Chatman, per ESPN.

The latest loss for the CU Buffs was a 43-20 defeat to Arizona on Saturday. ESPN says the 23-point loss was the closest game Colorado has played so far during the 2022 season.

“TCU trounced Colorado 38-13 in the opener, and the Buffaloes haven’t really been competitive in any games,” states ESPN.