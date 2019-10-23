Live Now
Watch FOX21 News at 5
1  of  17
Closings and Delays
Banning Lewis Acad. CEC Colorado Springs Church For All Nations Ellicott Open Door Community Church Falcon Baptist Church First Presbyterian Church Mountain Springs Church New Life Peterson Air Force Base Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning Radiant Church Rock Family Church Schriever Air Force Base The Springs Church The Springs Vineyard US Air Force Academy Vista Grande Baptist Church

Colorado board revokes dragging-death inmate’s early release

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Department of Corrections

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado prison alternatives board has revoked an early release decision to a woman serving 20 years in prison in the death of a tow truck driver dragged by her vehicle.

The Gazette reported Tuesday that 41-year-old Detra Farries was convicted of manslaughter and six other counts in the 2011 death of Allen Lew Rose.

Authorities say Rose was an Iraq War veteran who was dragged over a mile after he became ensnared by a tow cable left dangling from Farries’ vehicle.

An Arapahoe County Community Corrections board spokesman said the panel reversed itself Thursday after opposition from the victim’s widow Renee Baker.

Baker says she wasn’t properly alerted about the early release consideration.

Farries’ next parole hearing is scheduled for March.

Her mandatory release is set for March 2029.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story