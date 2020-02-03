Colorado basketball team to honor missing indigenous women

IGNACIO, Colo. (AP) — A high school basketball team in southern Colorado has united with the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women movement by taking their team photo with body paint on each coach and player.

Everyone on the girl’s varsity basketball team at Ignacio High School had a red or black handprint painted over their mouths to show solidarity for the Native American women who have gone missing or were killed, the Durango Herald reported.

The red handprint is symbolic because red is the only color that spirits can see in Native American culture and the mouth-covered placement gives voice to those who have been displaced, advocates of the movement said.

Head coach Justa Whitt took the team photo in December, and she said it brought chills down her spine.

Most of the student-athletes on the team are Southern Ute tribal members, or of tribal descent, Whitt said.

The Ignacio Bobcats are scheduled to play the Nucla Mustangs Saturday at the Sun Ute Community Center.

Fans are encouraged to wear red in support, school officials said. All proceeds from ticket sales and concessions will go to Voices of Our Sisters, an organization that is bringing awareness and education to the issue, officials said.

“Maybe we can carry this with us as we go deep into the season to help bring awareness to the entire state, not just our little corner,” said Whitt, who is a member of Voices of Our Sisters. “That’s the main thing, to make sure that all of these young girls are aware that this stuff is going on, and not to be blind to the fact that this is a real problem. They need to be aware of their surroundings, who they are with and who they may put themselves in company with, whether that may be good or bad.”

According to a 2018 report from the Urban Indian Health Institute, 5,712 cases of missing and murdered indigenous women and girls were reported in 2016, but only 116 were entered into the U.S. Department of Justice database.