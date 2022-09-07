COLORADO — Colorado’s Broadband Deployment Board (BDB), operating under the Colorado Broadband Office (CBO), has awarded more than $22.8 million to 15 broadband projects that will connect 4,267 additional households to high-speed internet.

CBO said this is the largest amount of funding awarded during a grant cycle in the BDB’s eight-year history. Eleven Colorado counties are the beneficiaries of the grants including; Adams, Douglas, Dolores, Clear Creek, El Paso, Moffat, Montrose, Ouray, Pueblo, Routt, and Yuma.

“We have historic opportunities to expand broadband access in Colorado, with funding coming from state and federal programs,” said Colorado Broadband Office Executive Director Brandy Reitter. “This is just the beginning of our work to connect as many households, businesses, and schools as possible so no Coloradan is held back by lack of reliable internet access.”

The funding for the grants is split between two sources. The first, is the State and Local Federal Recovery Fund, which is dedicated to helping states recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and can be used for broadband infrastructure. Funding also comes from a state broadband fund, called the High-Cost Support Mechanism.

This round of grant funding helps move the state closer to its goal of connecting 99% of Colorado households to fast, reliable broadband by 2027. A breakdown of the funding and projects can be found on the Colorado Broadband Office‘s website.