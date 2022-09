DENVER — If you’re a Colorado Avalanche fan, there will be a chance for you to see the Stanley Cup, up close, and meet one of the team’s star players.

Stanley Cup champion Avs defenseman, Erik Johnson, will be at the Family Sports Center in Centennial from 12 p.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. He will accompany the Stanley Cup to the Avs’ practice facility and is inviting fans to meet him there.