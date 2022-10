(DENVER) — The Colorado Avalanche had the ‘BEST DAY EVER’ with some special visitors on Friday. Some adorable puppies kept players distracted all throughout practice.

The team thanked PetSmart for puppy day at the rink in a post to social media.

All puppies that visited the Avs were available for adoption through Moms & Mutts Colorado Rescue for Pregnant and Nursing Dogs (MAMCO) in Denver.