(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Tuesday, Oct. 24, the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be formally honored and inducted at The Broadmoor World Arena.
The 2023 class includes:
- Olympic Speedskating Gold Medalist, Apolo Ohno
- Mountain West Conference Commissioner, Craig Thompson
- UCCS softball athlete Crystal Krebs
- Colorado College hockey goaltender, Eddie Mio
- Coronado High School four-sport athlete, Jessika Stratton Caldwell
- Mitchell High School three-sport athlete, Terry Miller
- 1980 Palmer High School Girls Swim Team
- The 1995-1996 Colorado College Hockey Team
Also recognized will be the winner of the Col. F. Don Miller Award, Bob Graf; Thayer Tutt Sportsman Award winner, Pam Shockley-Zalabak; and the Pikes Peak Community Legacy Award winner, Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.
Tickets to the dinner can be found on the Colorado Springs Sports Corp website.