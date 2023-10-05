(COLORADO SPRINGS) — On Tuesday, Oct. 24, the Colorado Springs Sports Hall of Fame Class of 2023 will be formally honored and inducted at The Broadmoor World Arena.

The 2023 class includes:

  • Olympic Speedskating Gold Medalist, Apolo Ohno
  • Mountain West Conference Commissioner, Craig Thompson
  • UCCS softball athlete Crystal Krebs
  • Colorado College hockey goaltender, Eddie Mio
  • Coronado High School four-sport athlete, Jessika Stratton Caldwell
  • Mitchell High School three-sport athlete, Terry Miller
  • 1980 Palmer High School Girls Swim Team
  • The 1995-1996 Colorado College Hockey Team

Also recognized will be the winner of the Col. F. Don Miller Award, Bob Graf; Thayer Tutt Sportsman Award winner, Pam Shockley-Zalabak; and the Pikes Peak Community Legacy Award winner, Pikes Peak or Bust Rodeo.

Tickets to the dinner can be found on the Colorado Springs Sports Corp website.