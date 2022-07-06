GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. — Colorado Adventure Park will open the highest looping rollercoaster in the United States that also features the steepest freefall drop in the Western U.S. on July 9.

The coaster situated atop Iron Mountain at 7,132 feet will offer breathtaking views during the 75-foot vertical climb to the top. Riders will get the best views of the Colorado and Roaring Fork Rivers, Mount Sopris, South Canyon, Glenwood Canyon and the City of Glenwood Springs from atop the rollercoaster.

Guests will experience the rollercoaster’s 102.3-degree, 110-foot freefall at 56 miles per hour.

The total length of the rollercoaster will be 56 seconds.