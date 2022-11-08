DENVER (KDVR) — As people anxiously await to see if they become the new billionaire, a handful of lottery retailers across Colorado had winners with several but not all matching numbers.

“To have the jackpot this high is astronomical,” said Meghan Dougherty, communications manager for Colorado Lottery.

One of the stores with a million-dollar winner was Player’s Cafe in Edgewater. just north of Sloan’s Lake. The company, which is an online and in-store lottery purchase business, had its first million-dollar winner Saturday. The Player’s Cafe’s associated online purchase place for tickets is Lotto.com.

“Just one person, they bought a ticket on our app and now they are a million dollars richer,” Kyle Anderson, the head of lottery retail at Lotto.com, said.

Here are the locations from the eight big wins from Saturday, totaling $2.6 million:

Winners Corner, Pueblo: $1 million

Player’s Cafe, Edgewater: $1 million

King Soopers #20, Wheat Ridge: $150,000

Kum & Go #922, Rifle: $150,000

Loaf ‘N Jug #25, Pueblo: $150,000

7-Eleven #13206B, Englewood: $50,000

Winner’s Corner, Pueblo: $50,000

Loaf ‘N Jug #750813, Fort Collins: $50,000

Anderson said Lotto.com also benefits from big jackpots like this and it brings in a lot of business.

“It’s hard to keep up but we are all well over six figures in sales today,” Anderson said.

Dougherty said retailers make about 6-7% in sales for each ticket sold. If they have a ticket with a few winning numbers they can also win a couple thousand dollars in bonuses. But the goal for them could also be to hit the jackpot.

“Retailers who win the big ticket get $50,000,” Dougherty said.

Good luck!