(COLORADO) — The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) announced that the Colorado ID can be added to Google Wallet, providing another way for Coloradans to present their ID.

The DMV said the ID added to Google Wallet can be securely presented with a tap or scan of a QR code on their Android phone at select TSA PreCheck security checkpoints.

Colorado is one of the first states to implement IDs in Google Wallet, according to the DMV. The program is only available to people who have a current, valid Colorado-issued driver’s license or ID and serves as a companion to the physical ID. The DMV reiterates that the digital ID is not a replacement, and Coloradans must continue to carry their physical ID.

“Colorado is leading the way in digital innovation to enhance customer service,” Department Of Revenue Executive Director Heidi Humphreys said. “We are dedicated to revolutionizing how Coloradans experience time, convenience, and security. Our mission is to make these fundamental aspects of daily life easily accessible to everyone in the state.”