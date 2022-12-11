(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a man whose body was found 35 years ago in 1987.

Shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Dec. 11, CSPD was notified of a possible dead body located in a duplex located at 2527 West Vermijo. When officers arrived, they found 28-year-old William Fluegel dead and burned.

An autopsy revealed that Fluegel had died as a result of gunshot wounds. His body was set on fire after being shot.

Anyone with information about this case should contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.