COLD CASE: Who killed Stephan Wilson?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate a homicide 12 years after officers found a man dead in his apartment.

Courtesy of CSPD

At approximately 10:10 a.m. in 2010, CSPD was notified of a body found near the 6500 block of Del Monico Drive. When officers arrived, they found a body that was later identified as 33-year-old Stephan Wilson. According to police reports, Wilson had died due to a gunshot wound to the head.

An investigation found that CSPD officers were called to the same location the previous night to address a noise complaint. Police said management at the apartment complex wished to resolve the matter themselves and decided to contact the resident the next day. The following morning, management found Wilson dead in his home.

The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information about this case, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.