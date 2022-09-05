COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still looking for information related to a death that happened 32 years ago.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Police Department

According to CSPD on September 5, 1990, Shirley Ann Lacks was brought to the hospital by a man who said they were in his car at the intersection of Rio Grande Street and Nevada Avenue when an unknown man approached the car and shot through the driver’s window, hitting Lacks. Lacks died in the hospital from a gunshot wound that day.

Police conducted numerous interviews and examined the evidence. However, no sufficient information was produced to bring charges and the case remains open.

If you have any information about this case, please contact CSPD at (719) 444 7000