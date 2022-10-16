COLD CASE: Who Killed Sherry Boyd?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of 44-year-old Sherry Boyd after her body was found in Prospect Lake 35 years ago.

Courtesy of CSPD

Courtesy of CSPD

In 1987, CSPD received reports of a body floating in Prospect Lake. The body would later be identified as Boyd. Evidence suggested that she was killed by strangulation and placed in the lake, according to police records. An autopsy confirmed that Boyd died of asphyxiation and ruled her death a homicide.

Further investigation revealed that Boyd was left crippled and wheelchair-bound from a previous assault ten years prior to her death, per police documents.

No suspects have been arrested in relation to Boyd’s death and her case remains open. If you have any information about this case contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.