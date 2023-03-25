COLD CASE: Who killed Shelley Dorsey?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a Colorado Springs woman who was killed eight years ago in 2015.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

On March 24, CSPD responded to a shooting at the Mountain Country Estates apartments located in the 100 block of South Academy Boulevard.

26-year-old Shelley Dorsey of Colorado Springs died from a gunshot wound, according to CSPD. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Early reports from the investigation revealed Dorsey was sitting in her car outside the apartments when she was shot by an unknown suspect. No arrests have been made in Dorsey’s murder.

If you have any information about this case, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.