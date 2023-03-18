COLD CASE: Who killed Ricky Allen?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a man 32 years after he was found dead in his home on March 18, 1991.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

Shortly after 10 p.m., 36-year-old Ricky Allen was found by a friend lying on the floor of his home located in the 800 block of Zion Drive. Allen was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound to his head, according to CSPD. He was pronounced dead on scene by medical response personnel.

A cocked handgun was in Allen’s hand. Crime scene analysts and detectives concluded the scene was staged to look like a suicide, said CSPD.

Interviews with family and friends as well as evidence recovered from the victim’s home revealed Allen was heavily involved in drugs, per CSPD.

The investigation into Allen’s death remains open. Anyone with information regarding this case, is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.