(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a CSPD officer who was found dead in a police cruiser on Thanksgiving Day 69 years ago in 1953.

On Nov. 26, a citizen saw a marked CSPD cruiser stopped against the curb near Bijou & El Paso streets with an officer slumped over the steering wheel. Responding officers found their colleague, 34-year-old officer Richard S. Burchfield, dead in the driver’s seat from multiple gunshot wounds.

About an hour prior to his murder, Burchfield had been one of several officers investigating the armed robbery of a man in the area of 1600 N. Wood Ave. When last seen, it appeared that Burchfield was looking for suspects in those crimes.

According to CSPD, Burchfield had been shot from close range, probably from inside his cruiser. Evidence suggested the officer had contacted the robbery suspect. Extensive investigations over the next several months and years produced the names of several potential suspects, however, the case remains open.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact CSPD