COLD CASE: Who killed Radford Michael Miles?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating the death of a man found injured in an apartment stairwell 42 years ago in 1981.
On Feb. 7, 1981, Radford Michael Miles was found lying on the third-floor landing of a stairwell at an apartment building located on Bijou Street. He was suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to CSPD. Miles was transported to a hospital where he survived for five days before he died of his injuries.
An investigation revealed that the victim had been at a bar near Airport Road and Circle Drive the previous night. Police said Miles may have had more than $400 in cash on his person. When he was found on the stairwell, officers discovered only a few dollars on him, which suggested robbery as a possible motive.
The investigation remains open. If you have any information about this case, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.