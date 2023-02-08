COLD CASE: Who killed Radford Michael Miles?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating the death of a man found injured in an apartment stairwell 42 years ago in 1981.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

On Feb. 7, 1981, Radford Michael Miles was found lying on the third-floor landing of a stairwell at an apartment building located on Bijou Street. He was suffering from an apparent stab wound, according to CSPD. Miles was transported to a hospital where he survived for five days before he died of his injuries.

An investigation revealed that the victim had been at a bar near Airport Road and Circle Drive the previous night. Police said Miles may have had more than $400 in cash on his person. When he was found on the stairwell, officers discovered only a few dollars on him, which suggested robbery as a possible motive.

The investigation remains open. If you have any information about this case, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.