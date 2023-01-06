(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating the murder of a man and woman killed 40 years ago in 1983.

On Jan. 6, 34-year-old Nicholas Guevara Jr. was found dead in a dumpster in the 3900 block of Harmony Drive.

Later that same day, officers were called to the Meadows Mobile Home Park on Astrozon Boulevard on reports of another dead body. Arriving officers discovered 30-year-old Ruth Jones dead inside Guevara’s parked vehicle.

The El Paso County Coroner reported Guevara’s cause of death to be a gunshot wound and blunt force trauma. The autopsy on Jones determined her cause of death to be a gunshot wound.

Guevara and Jones were seen together the night prior to their deaths, according to CSPD.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.