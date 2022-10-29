(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a 16-year-old boy who was killed in 2017.

At approximately 3 a.m., officers were called to the area of Albertacos located near the 4400 block of Austin Bluffs Parkway in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located multiple victims who had been shot, including 16-year-old Nathaniel Czajkowski who had been killed.

Despite multiple interviews, no suspect has been identified and this investigation is still open. If you have any information about this case, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.