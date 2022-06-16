COLORADO SPRINGS — It has been 20 years since the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) found the bodies of two individuals stabbed to death inside a tent.

In 2002, CSPD received a trespassing complaint and were checking a vacant field near 1600 Lenmar for any possible homeless individuals.





As officers entered the camp, they noticed two tents that were set up in the area.

As they approached, the officers found 37-year-old Michael Larson stabbed to death in front of a tent. Inside the tent, they found 38-year-old Agnes ‘Jerri’ Foland also stabbed to death.

Both victims were well known by other homeless in the area as they often invited people to share what food and drink they had.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.