COLORADO SPRINGS — It has been 31 years since the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) found the body of a local cab driver in a field with multiple stab wounds.

In 1991, officers were called to a field near a medical center at 2828 International Circ. They found a man’s body lying in tall weeds approximately 15 feet from the paved parking lot.

The victim was later identified as Michael Whitmon Johnson who had sustained multiple stab wounds. An autopsy confirmed Johnson had died due to these injuries. The autopsy also identified ligature marks on the victim’s wrists and neck which appeared to have been made by a wide belt type object.

Johnson was employed as a driver for a local cab company. Later that day, his cab was discovered abandoned near the intersection of Cucharras and Weber St. at around 5 p.m.

Examination of Johnson’s cab revealed bloodstains in the interior, suggesting he had been initially attacked inside the cab, police say.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone regarding this case is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.