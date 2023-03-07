COLD CASE: Who killed Melissa Riedell?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to search for answers in the death of 15-year-old Melissa Riedell who died on March 7, 1986.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

At approximately 3 p.m., Riedell’s mother arrived at her apartment in the 4700 block of Nightingale Drive. She found Riedell dead in her own bed with a knife in her chest, per CSPD. Riedell’s mother told police she had spoken with her daughter by phone around 2 p.m. and had planned to pick her up and take her to visit a friend.

An autopsy revealed a ligature mark around Riedell’s throat but the ligature itself was not found, said CSPD. Riedell had also been stabbed multiple times.

Riedell’s mother said the door was locked when she arrived at the apartment. CSPD found no evidence of forced entry or any indication of sexual assault or struggle. No items were reported stolen from the apartment.

Numerous friends, associates, neighbors, and members of the victim’s family were interviewed but the case remains unsolved, per CSPD. Forensic testing was conducted on several pieces of evidence collected from the scene during the initial investigation. Testing continues as technology advances, said CSPD.

If you have any information about this case, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.