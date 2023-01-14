(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating the death of a man who was shot and killed 50 years ago in 1973.

On Jan. 12, 1973, officers responded to reports of a body found in the 200 block of Fountain Boulevard. Arriving officers found 47-year-old McKinley Collins dead in his home. An autopsy determined that Collins had died of a gunshot wound.

Collins was described as a well-known and friendly man in the neighborhood, according to CSPD.

Many witnesses and possible suspects were interviewed, but the case remains unsolved. If you have any information on this case, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.