(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a woman found dead in her home 42 years ago on Dec. 18, 1980.

61-year-old Mary Margaret Caldwell was found dead on the floor of her apartment. Police say she had been sexually assaulted and died from a cardiopulmonary failure incidental to the assault.

Investigations revealed that the suspect entered Caldwell’s home late on the night of Dec. 17, by climbing onto her balcony. Caldwell’s purse was also stolen, police say.

No suspects have been identified and this investigation remains open. If you have any information about this case, please contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.