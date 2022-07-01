COLORADO SPRINGS — The murder of 26-year-old Mary Byrd remains open 49 years after she was found dead with multiple stab wounds in 1973.

The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) received a call regarding a possible dead body located near Palmer Park.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a woman dead with multiple stab wounds.

CSPD says several persons of interest were interviewed, but no suspects were identified and the case remains open.

If you have any information regarding the death of Byrd, contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.