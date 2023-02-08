(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a 14-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered while babysitting 46 years ago.

On February 7, 1977, a mother reported finding her babysitter, 14-year-old Maria Honzell, dead with stab wounds inside her apartment on North Nevada Avenue. The woman told officers that she found Honzell on the floor of the master bedroom when she arrived home at approximately 11:55 p.m.

CSPD said the children of the caller were unharmed. The young son of the caller told police he had gone to bed at around 8 p.m. but something had awoken him later in the night. He went out to the hallway and saw a male figure holding the victim’s mouth, per CSPD. The boy reported seeing the suspect then take Honzell into his mother’s bedroom.

The suspect was described as White, about 17 years of age, and six feet tall. The suspect had acne and was wearing a “fluffy” blue coat, blue jeans, and black sneakers.

If you have any information about this case, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.