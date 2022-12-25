(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating the death of a woman who was shot and killed outside her home in 2008.

38-year-old Margaret Sweet was found lying face down on her porch with an apparent gunshot wound, according to CSPD.

On Dec. 25, officers responded to the 1300 block of Fosdick Circle on reports of an unconscious woman, per CSPD. Sweet’s father had discovered her body on the front porch of their home. An autopsy would conclude the manner of death was a homicide resulting from a gunshot wound.

During the investigation, detectives learned that a man was heard yelling at an individual, which was then followed by a gunshot. This disturbance was reported to have occurred on the evening of Sweet’s death near the residence where her body was located.

The investigation continues as this case remains open. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.