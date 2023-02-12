COLD CASE: Who killed Lloyd J. Samuelson?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the murder of a former Palmer High School art teacher who was found dead 52 years ago in 1971.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

53-year-old Lloyd J. Samuelson was a local artist and art teacher at Palmer High School. He was found dead with apparent gunshot wounds inside his home located on North Custer Street.

On Friday, Feb. 12, 1971, the principal at Palmer High School became concerned because “Samuelson was always at work at 7:15 a.m.,” stated CSPD.

The principal and another school faculty member discovered Samuelson when they went to his home to check on him. The investigation revealed that Samuelson died inside his home from multiple gunshot wounds. Police say no weapon was ever found at the scene.

According to CSPD, Samuelson’s next-door neighbor witnessed him having dinner with an unknown person the night before. He was also seen pulling into his driveway after dinner, said CSPD. It is believed he was shot later that evening.

Evidence recovered from the scene was forensically examined and many potential witnesses including Samuelson’s relatives, social and work acquaintances were interviewed; however, no chargeable suspects have been identified, per CSPD.

The murder investigation of Samuelson remains open. If you have any information about this case, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.