COLD CASE: Who killed Kenneth Pritchett?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate a 2014 homicide nearly a decade after finding a man who was shot to death.

On February 18, 2014, officers responded to the 3600 block of East Galley Road on reports of a shooting. Arriving officers found Kenneth Pritchett who was shot multiple times. Pritchett was pronounced dead on scene.

Witnesses described seeing a group of men arguing with Pritchett. Despite several interviews and follow-ups, the murder of Pritchett remains open.

Those with any information about this case are asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.