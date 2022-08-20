COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating the death of a man five years after he was shot at a bar in 2017.

At 1:21 a.m., CSPD officers responded to a reported shooting at the Playing Field Sports Bar located near American Drive and North Academy Boulevard.

Arriving officers located 24-year-old Kenneth Hatcher, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Hatcher was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Despite numerous interviews and follow-up investigative efforts, no arrests have been made.

If you have any information about this case, contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.