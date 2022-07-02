PUEBLO, Colo. — A family has been in search of 42-year-old Keith Lee Ebrecht since reporting him missing nine years ago.

Ebrecht was last seen in 2013 visiting local bars on July 2 into the early morning hours of July 3. At the time, he was wearing a blue and white checkered button-up dress shirt with a logo on the left chest pocket.

On July 10, a vehicle belonging to Ebrecht was found damaged and abandoned. The vehicle was a black 2011 Chevy Camaro SS with silver racing striped down the middle of the car.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Pueblo Police Department.