EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The death of a Colorado Springs woman remains unsolved 33 years later after her badly decomposed body was found near Garden of the Gods.

In 1989, 27-year-old Judy Diebold was reported missing by family members.

A hiker found Diebold’s body, which was badly decomposed, just off Rampart Range Rd. in the area of Garden of the Gods on Aug. 15.

According to police reports, Diebold and a large group of friends, as well as associates, attended a party on the night of Aug. 5. Some attendees decided to continue the party at an area near Garden of the Gods.

Police believe that Diebold was assaulted and killed during this occasion.

Many interviews were conducted during this investigation, but no arrests have been made in connection to Diebold’s murder.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.