COLD CASE: Who killed Joseph Talahytewa?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An investigation into a fight that left a man in a coma is ongoing 27 years after the victim died in 1996, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

Early morning on Feb. 8, 1996, officers responded to reports of an assault near Pikes Peak Avenue and Wasatch Avenue. An investigation discovered that the victim, 40-year-old Joseph Talahytewa, was involved in a fight behind a liquor store that was in the area, the night before.

Hours after undergoing surgery, Talahytewa went into a coma and never regained consciousness. Talahytewa died on Feb. 12, per CSPD. Before he lost consciousness, Talahytewa told witnesses that three men hit him in the head with a 2×4. Police said one of the suspects may have sustained injuries during the fight.

Interviews with those frequenting the area, friends and associates of the victim, as well as a search of the scene failed to identify the three men.

If you have any information about this case, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.