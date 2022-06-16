COLORADO SPRINGS — It has been 21 years since the body of 18-year-old Jose Damion Quiroz Rivera was found stabbed to death inside an apartment complex.

In 2001, CSPD officers were notified of an unresponsive man in an apartment at 345 Vehr Dr.

Upon arrival, officers found Rivera dead with multiple stab wounds.

Investigations revealed that earlier that morning, a group of ten young Hispanic men came to the apartment building asking for ‘Gato,’ the nickname of the victim’s brother. The group eventually made their way into the victim’s apartment.

Witness testimonies state they heard sounds of a struggle once the group entered the apartment. The men were later seen running away in two cars- one possibly a red Mercury Cougar.

The victim was found dead on the floor of the apartment a few minutes later.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.