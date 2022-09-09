COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a man who was murdered 22 years ago.

At 8:39 a.m., officers received reports of a body found under the Cimmaron Street overpass.

When officers arrived, they found 42-year-old John Michael Jones dead with multiple injuries. Police say Jones had been in Colorado Springs for approximately one week.

The El Paso County Coroner reported that Jones died due to blunt force trauma to the head, neck, and face. He also sustained several stab wounds.

To this day, no suspects have been identified and the case of Jone’s murder remains open.

If you have any information about this case, please contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.