COLD CASE: Who killed Jerome Nelson?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate a shooting that killed a man in 2020.

Shortly before 7:20 p.m., CPSD received multiple calls regarding a shooting that occurred near University Drive and Overton Street.

Courtesy of CSPD

When officers arrived, they found two victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Both were transported to a hospital. Police said one of the victims, Jerome Nelson, died of his injuries. The second victim was treated and released.

At this time, no suspects have been arrested in the death of Nelson and the investigation remains open. If you have any information about this case, contact CSPD at (719) 444-700.