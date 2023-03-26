COLD CASE: Who killed Jean Begin?

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the murder of an elderly man who was found dead in his bed 52 years ago in 1971.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

On March 26, employees of the Alamo Hotel located at 128 South Tejon Street became concerned when one of their long-term residents did not show up for a social event.

75-year-old Jean Begin was found dead in his bed when employees checked his room.

Responding officers noted that Begin appeared to have been struck several times with a heavy object. Investigators could not identify a motive or information on specific persons who had been in conflict with the elderly victim.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.