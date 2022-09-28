COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating 62 years later after a man was found dead in his home with an apparent gunshot wound on September 28, 1960.

Courtesy of CSPD: 43-year-old James Joseph Gaughan

CSPD received a call from relatives of 43-year-old James Joseph Gaughan who claimed they had not heard from Gaughan in some time, according to CSPD. His relatives asked CSPD to do a wellness check at his home.

Responding officers found Gaughan dead with an apparent gunshot wound. Evidence suggests Gaughan may have been struck in the head before being shot, according to police records.

It was not believed the murder resulted from an attempted burglary, because no items from his home were missing, says CSPD.

Gaughan lived alone and was believed to have died the previous night on Sept. 27. Police say Gaughan was last seen in public at the Colorado Springs dog track that Tuesday night. He had returned to his home alone.

No eyewitnesses or suspects have been identified and the case remains open.

If you have any information about this case, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.