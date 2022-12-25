(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still investigating a homicide that occurred 54 years ago in 1968.

Shortly before 12:40 a.m., officers found 23-year-old Jack Kroecker lying on the sidewalk in the 100 block of East Cucharras Street on Dec. 25. Kroecker was serving in the United States Army and stationed at Fort Carson at the time of his death.

CSPD said Kroecker was found unconscious with an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

If you have any information about this case, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.