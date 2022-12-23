(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate a homicide that left a man dead in a hospital 13 years ago in 2009.

43-year-old Greg Carter was being treated at a hospital for a traumatic brain injury possibly caused by a beer bottle, according to CSPD. Medical staff had removed glass from Carter’s scalp. He later died of his injuries.

During the investigation, family members of Carter told officers that he was acting odd when he returned to his residence on the night of Dec. 22. Carter had explained to his family that he had been on Peterson Road driving a 1996 black Chevrolet Camaro when he ran out of gas. At the time of Carter’s odd behavior, his family did not see any visible injuries.

Carter refused to go to a hospital at the request of his family, according to CSPD. The following day, Carter was taken to Memorial Hospital by his son where he later died of his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.