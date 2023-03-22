(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate 61 years after an elderly woman was killed as a result of an assault during a home invasion in 1962.

On March 22, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Bijou Street on reports of an assault.

78-year-old Frances Blackman told officers she had been sitting in a rocking chair inside her home when an unknown man entered the apartment without knocking. The man had asked Blackman if she had a room for rent, according to CSPD. The man then approached Blackman and hit her on the head with a rock.

The victim was transported to the hospital where she was treated for a head injury. Nearly three months later, Blackman died as a result of complications from the injury.

If you have any information on this case, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.