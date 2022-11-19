(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A woman who was found dead with a close-range gunshot wound is still being investigated by the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) 41 years later.

On Nov. 19, officers were called to Sussex Lane regarding an unresponsive woman at the location. When officers arrived, they located 45-year-old Essel Levin lying face down in the bushes near the front porch of a residence.

Officers determined that Levin had sustained a close-range gunshot wound.

The investigation into Levin’s death remains open. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.