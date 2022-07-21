COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is still searching for suspects involved in the murder of 58-year-old Edward Connaughton who was murdered in his home 41 years ago.

On July 27, 1981, one of Connaughton’s fellow workers determined that he was late for work, which was very unusual, and became worried.

This co-worker, out of concern, went to Connaughton’s home near the corner of Shasta Dr. and Kodiak Dr. Connaughton’s co-worker first noticed that Connaughton’s vehicle, a blue Mazda RX300 station wagon, was not in the driveway.

Accompanied by another individual, the co-worker entered the rear door of Connaughton’s home since it was open. They noticed that the television set was missing, as was a stereo. The two then discovered Connaughton in an upstairs bedroom, lying on the floor.

They notified CSPD and the first arriving officer noted that Connaughton was dead. He had died about a week prior on Tuesday, July 21, 1981.

Police reports say the cause of death was the result of repeated blows to the head. The victim reportedly had house guests at the time of his death who were from Corpus Christi, Texas. An additional person also present at the time was an individual known as “Tony,” from Florida.

Reportedly, Connaughton frequently invited the homeless to visit his residence.

Subsequent to the murder, the victim’s vehicle was located in an abandoned condition in Denver. The vehicle had several parking citations dated around the time of Connaughton’s murder and shortly thereafter.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to please contact the Colorado Springs Police Department.