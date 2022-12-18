(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) continues to investigate the death of a former Manitou Springs Police Sergeant who was found dead 47 years ago in 1975.

28-year-old Manitou Springs Police Sergeant, Donald Laabs, was found dead from a gunshot wound inside his vehicle on Dec. 18.

At around 8:30 p.m., officers were notified of a man dead in a vehicle that was stopped along I-25 near the Arvada Street exit.

Those associated with Laabs, both personally and professionally, were interviewed over the next several months. However, the motive for the murder was not established and no viable suspect or suspects were identified and the case remains open, according to CSPD.

If you have any information about this case, contact CSPD at (719) 444-7000.